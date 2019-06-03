TVLine Items: Russo Bros. Make Magic, Spanish Princess Closure and More

A new life for Magic: The Gathering is in the cards: Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing the tabletop trading-card game to life with an animated series for Netflix.

The Russos will executive-produce the project and oversee the creation of a new storyline, expanding on the tales of the Planeswalkers, the game’s magic-wielding heroes and villains, as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.

Henry Gilroy (Star Wars Rebels) and Jose Molina (The Tick, Marvel’s Agent Carter) will serve as showrunners.

Check out a teaser image below:

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT TIME: Netflix and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo to make a Magic: The Gathering anime series and this teaser of Chandra has me asking QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/vljlEtl0Mq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 3, 2019

* Ahead of The Spanish Princess‘ June 23 finale, Starz has ordered eight additional episodes “that will bring the limited series and the story of Catherine of Aragon to conclusion.” Series stars Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O’Connor will continue as Catherine of Aragon and Henry VIII, along with other key cast members.

* Comedian Tracy Morgan will host the 2019 ESPYs, airing live on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 pm ET on ABC.

* The CW will debut the anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 8/7c. The eight half-hour standalone episodes explore universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of today’s connected and racially diverse generation.

* Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue (debuting Wednesday, June 12), directed by Martin Scorsese and featuring vintage footage from Dylan’s 1975 nationwide tour:

