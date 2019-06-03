Does Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer Break Ken Jennings' Record? Leaked Video Appears to Reveal Answer

RELATED STORIES Alex Trebek Nearing Remission After Cancer Treatment: 'It's Mind-Boggling'

The following contains… game show spoilers, specifically regarding Jeopardy!

Is James Holzhauer still #ChasingKen, as the hashtag goes? Leaked footage from an upcoming episode of Jeopardy! appears to reveal the answer to that $2 million-plus question.

A 34-year-old professional sports gambler, Holzhauer passed the $2 million winnings milestone on May 24, at which point his unbeaten streak had hit 27 days. Having not lost yet as of Friday, his winning streak currently stands at 32 straight days.

The all-time Jeopardy! record for total winnings amassed is $2,520,700, set by Ken Jennings over the course of 74 games back in 2004.

Now, a newly surfaced video appears to reveal whether Jennings will hold onto that title… or cede it to the new trivia whiz on the block. CLICK HERE ONLY IF you want to know the possible outcome.

Teasing a bit of his Jeopardy! strategy, Holzhauer recently said, “When I watch at home, I always root for the contestants to bet big on Daily Doubles. They get them right most of the time, and it can give them a big leg up on the competition. I’m proud of myself for sticking to that attitude when it was my money on the line.” But did that strategy pay off — or even apply — as he closed in on Jennings’ record?