Jane the Virgin, iZombie Get Summer Series Finale Dates at The CW

We’ll be saying goodbye to two CW favorites this summer: The series finale of Jane the Virgin will air Wednesday, July 31 at 9/8c, with iZombie‘s final episode airing Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 pm, the network revealed on Monday.

Jane‘s series finale will be preceded by a “celebratory episode” at 8 pm that same night. The telenovela-style dramedy starring Gina Rodriguez is wrapping up after a five-season run. iZombie is also signing off after five seasons, in a move that was announced last year.

Additionally, The CW set season finale dates for a pair of midseason shows: In the Dark will finish its freshman season on Thursday, June 27 at 9 pm, and Season 6 of The 100 will conclude on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 pm. (Both have already been renewed for next season.)

Plus, the network rolled out premiere dates for a number of summer series:

* Sci-fi drama Pandora, set at Earth’s Space Training Academy in the year 2199, debuts Tuesday, July 9 at 8 pm.

* UK import Bulletproof, a thriller about a pair of undercover cops, premieres Sunday, July 28 at 8 pm.

* Hypnotize Me, a comedy game show hosted by Taye Diggs, debuts Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 pm.

* Investigative docu-series Mysteries Decoded premieres Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 9 pm.

* Extreme sports documentary Red Bull Peaking debuts with back-to-back episodes on Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 and 9:30 pm.

* Season 2 of musical comedy I Ship It, which started out on CW Seed, makes its network debut on Monday, Aug. 19 at 9:30 pm.