TVLine Items: Monica Potter's New Series, Netflix's Dark to End and More

Love is in the air for Parenthood vet Monica Potter: The actress will star in the forthcoming Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias, based on Sherryl Woods’ collection of romance novels, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series centers on three South Carolina women, who have been best friends since high school, as they shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career and family. Potter’s Maddie Townsend is described as a low-key but resolute and loving woman whose gal pals are trying to convince her that now is the time for reinvention.

Joining Potter as Maddie’s best friends are Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) and Heather Headley (Chicago Med).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix’s German-language thriller Dark will conclude with Season 3. As previously announced, Season 2 (or “Cycle 2”) will be released on Friday, June 21.

* David Arquette (Scream), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil) have joined Shudder’s Creepshow horror anthology based on the 1982 film written by Stephen King. They join previously announced cast Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Tobin Bell (Saw).

* Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House) has joined Season 2 of the anthology series Manhunt, which is moving from Discovery Channel to Spectrum Originals, per Deadline. The new installment, titled Manhunt: Lone Wolf, chronicles the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bomber. Gugino will play a crime reporter.

* Disney XD has renewed Marvel’s Spider-Man for Season 3, to air in 2020.

* Amazon has given a series order to the YA drama series The Wilds, which follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, per Deadline.

* Hulu has given a series order to the half-hour drama Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s novel about “the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne (played by Gentleman Jack‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (newcomer Paul Mescal) from the end of their school days in a small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College,” per the official description.

* The 2020 Miss America Competition will air live on NBC; the exact broadcast date will be announced soon.

* Netflix has released the first trailer for Trinkets, a drama based on the young adult novel of the same name by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith. The series stars Brianna Hildebrand (The Exorcist) as a teenager forced to attend Shoplifters Anonymous meetings alongside classmates with whom she doesn’t get along. The half-hour series premieres on Friday, June 14.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the comedy series Mr. Iglesias, debuting Friday, June 21:

