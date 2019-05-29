New Girl Vet Jake Johnson Joins ABC's Stumptown as Cobie Smulders' Bestie

There’s a new girl in Jake Johnson‘s life: The actor will star opposite Cobie Smulders in ABC’s upcoming fall drama Stumptown, TVLine has learned.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name, the show follows Dex Parios (Smulders), “a strong, assertive and sharp-witted Army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon,” per the network’s official description. “Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.”

Johnson will replace Mark Webber (SMILF) in the series-regular role of Dex’s best friend Grey McConnell. But the pals aren’t entirely platonic: They have unresolved feelings that run deeper. Grey — who runs a local bar — is also hiding a questionable past that comes back to bite him. Michael Ealy (Secrets and Lies, Almost Human), Camryn Manheim (The Practice), Adrian Martinez (No Activity), Cole Sibus and Tantoo Cardinal fill out the ensemble.

Since wrapping his seven-season run as Nick Miller on Fox’s New Girl, Johnson has appeared in episodes of Easy, Drunk History and No Activity. He also recently voiced the role of Peter B. Parker in the movie Spider-Man: In the Spider-Verse.

Stumptown is created for television by Jason Richman (Mercy Street, Detroit 1-8-7), who also serves as an executive producer.

Are you excited for Johnson’s new TV gig? Hit the comments with your thoughts!