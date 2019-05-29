Star Creator 'Fighting' to Find New Home for Cancelled Fox Series

RELATED STORIES Un-Cancellation Poll Results: Star and Whiskey Cavalier Are the Axed Shows You Most Want to Be Saved

Un-Cancellation Poll Results: Star and Whiskey Cavalier Are the Axed Shows You Most Want to Be Saved Cancelled Shows, Fun Facts! The 'Best' Cancellation, the 'Worst' Renewal, the Unluckiest Network and More

Fox’s Star hasn’t burned out just yet. Series co-creator Lee Daniels revealed on social media Wednesday that he’s “fighting” to get the cancelled drama picked up at another network.

“Fighting guys! Will know this week… or top of next!” Daniels wrote, alongside a clip from a Star episode. “I’m NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE.. SORRY!!”

According to our sister site Deadline, the show has been shopped to networks including BET and OWN. And though there is reportedly a potential new suitor for the show, it is considered a “long shot.”

Star got the ax earlier this month, just after its third season ended with a major cliffhanger that left multiple lives hanging in the balance. The drama also led a recent TVLine poll of 25 cancelled series that readers want to see saved, capturing 15.5 percent of reader votes.

“To our die hard [Star] fans, please know this was not of my doing,” Daniels wrote after the cancellation. “Our cast and crew are [heartbroken].”

Notably, of this spring’s cancelled series, Star was the highest-rated, averaging a 1.1 demo rating during its third season. The Atlanta-based drama starred Queen Latifah, Brandy Norwood, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown and Luke James.