RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

Four queens remain in the running to become America’s Next Drag Superstar, and unless All Stars 4 rules suddenly go into effect, only one will be left standing after Thursday’s finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 (VH1, 9/8c).

In just under 30 hours (but who’s counting?), either A’keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache or Yvie Oddly will take home the crown. So let’s take a closer look at how each of these queens has performed this season, and let’s decide who we really want to win this thing…

A’KERIA C. DAVENPORT | Though the spotlight hasn’t lingered on this Dallas native for very long — sometimes we forget she’s even still there, to be honest — there’s no denying that A’keria’s flawless runway looks have earned her a spot in the finals. We predict that A’keria will land comfortably in fourth place, though we’d also happily see her finish in third.

BROOKE LYNN HYTES | The contestant with the most wins to her name (three!), this Canadian queen has consistently turned it out, both in the challenges and on the runway. And despite the reunion painting Brooke Lynn in a less-than-favorable light, she’s been a fan favorite since Day 1. We see the competition coming down to Brooke Lynn vs. Yvie, and although we’d prefer that Yvie bring home the crown, Brooke Lynn wouldn’t be as disappointing a winner as some previous queens have been.

SILKY NUTMEG GANACHE | Easily the most polarizing queen left in the game, Silky has miraculously only had to lip sync for her life on one occasion — and she’s lucky it was against Nina West, as virtually any other queen would have sent her packing. Silky’s personality has gotten her this far, but considering how important lip syncing is in the finale, we predict a (deserved) fourth or third-place finish for this Chicago queen.

YVIE ODDLY | If the whole competition came down to originality, this would be Yvie’s game to lose. The Denver-based queen sashays to the beat of her own drummer, resulting in some truly unique looks. (And that laugh!) As we mentioned earlier, we predict that Yvie and Brooke Lynn will land somewhere in the top two, with Yvie preferably finishing in first.

Which of the remaining contestants do you think will reign supreme? And which do you think deserves to win, despite how America decides to vote? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts.

