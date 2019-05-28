Swamp Thing's Latest Trailer Throws Abby Arcane Into the Deep End

RELATED STORIES DC Universe Reveals Stargirl Costume

DC Universe Reveals Stargirl Costume Titans Boss Confirms Our Theory About That Batty Season 1 Finale — Plus, Are 'Super' Things Yet to Come?

“There’s all kinds of awful that happens in this swamp,” Sheriff Lucilia Cable insists in the latest trailer for Swamp Thing — and it seems she just uttered the understatement of the year.

Ahead of the show’s premiere on Friday, May 31, DC Universe has unveiled a full-length promo for the drama, which stars Crystal Reed (Gotham) as Abby Arcane. As Abby investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small Louisiana town, she soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets.

A few of those secrets (including the titular monster, played by Power‘s Andy Bean) can be glimpsed in the trailer above, prompting Abby to realize she’s “dealing with something beyond the known scope of science.”

But a sludge-covered baddie isn’t the town’s only problem: There also seems to be plenty of corruption among the bigwigs, plus a pair of masked criminals who claim that “the swamp’s had enough.”

Swamp Thing‘s cast also includes Ian Ziering (Sharknado), Kevin Durand (The Strain), Will Patton (Falling Skies), Jeryl Prescott (Ray Donovan), Jennifer Beals (The L Word) and Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen.

Press PLAY on the full Swamp Thing trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you plan to watch the show.