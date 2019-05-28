Eurovision Grand Final Was Watched by 182 Million (Including 98% of Iceland!)

RELATED STORIES NBC Wins 2018-19 TV Season, Edging Out Super Bowl-Fueled CBS

The Grand Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was watched by 182 million people across 40 markets, according to tabulations from Eurodata TVs, relevant partners and YouTube analytics.

That crowd included 40 million unique viewers on YouTube (a primary outlet for us Stateside viewers), almost 75 percent of whom were under the age of 35.

Among the telecast’s many superlatives, the Grand Final enjoyed its largest Dutch audience since 2014, with an average of 4.5 million viewers (or 73.4 percent of TV viewing in Holland). And with Iceland making it to the Grand Final for the first time since 2014, that island nation delivered its best viewing share in five years, with 98.4 percent of its population watching.

The Grand Final’s average share of 36.7 percent was one percentage point higher than a year ago.

Duncan Laurence won the May 18 final by delivering 498 points for the Netherlands — 237 from the jury, and plus from the “international televote”. Italy finished second with 472 points, while Russia amassed 370 points.