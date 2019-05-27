Blue's Clues Reboot Video: Nickelodeon Classic Gets New Host, CGI Makeover

RELATED STORIES Star Trek Animated Series in Development at Nickelodeon

A new generation of children will soon know how to do the Blue Skidoo. Nickelodeon on Monday released a first look at Blue’s Clues & You!, which welcomes the titular detective back to her home network after a 12-year absence.

All of the talking household items you remember from your childhood — Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap, Shovel and Pail, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Cinnamon and Paprika, Mailbox and Magenta — are back, but they’ve ditched their old-school construction paper motif and have undergone a complete CGI glow-up. All your favorite inanimate objects, including the original Thinking Chair and an updated Handy Dandy Notebook, are also present and accounted for.

To usher its iconic canine into the 21st century, Nickelodeon hired Broadway performer Joshua Dela Cruz to serve as Blue’s new human friend. Blue’s Clues & You! marks Dela Cruz’s first major TV role, having made guest appearances on shows like CBS’ Bull and ABC’s Time After Time.

The original Blue’s Clues aired on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2006 for a total of 143 episodes. Initially hosted by Steve Burns, the torch was passed to Steve’s “brother” Joe (played by Donovan Patton) in 2002. That series also spawned the short-lived, puppet-based spinoff Blue’s Room, which ran for 17 episodes from 2004 to 2007.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Blue’s latest incarnation, premiering this November, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.