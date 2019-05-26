Batwoman Baddie Rachel Skarsten: Alice Teeters Between 'Sane and Completely Insane,' Has Axe to Grind

RELATED STORIES Watch The CW's Trailers for Batwoman, Katy Keene and Nancy Drew

The Big Bad of The CW’s upcoming Batwoman series has a supersized beef with someone — and it’s not necessarily the titular vigilante.

Ordered to series earlier this month and set to air Sundays at 8/7c this fall (leading into Supergirl), Batwoman follows Kate Kane (played by Ruby Rose of the Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover), “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter” primed to snuff out the failing Gotham City’s criminal resurgence.

Speaking with TVLine at The CW’s Upfronts red carpet, Rachel Skarsten — whose previous credits include Reign, Lost Girl and The WB’s short-lived Birds of Prey — said that Alice, the archnemesis she plays, teeters between “sane and completely insane,” as the leader of the Wonderland Gang that is looking to prosper during Batman’s mysterious absence.

But beyond and possibly above the Wonderland Gang’s agenda, Alice “has an axe to grind” with a character Skarsten is not at liberty to name.

In the video Q&A above, Skarsten also shares an amusing tale of sparring on-screen with series star Rose, who among other things is an amateur fighter; names Alice’s No. 1 skill as a villain illin’ to “run Gotham and make mayhem”; and breaks down her character’s look and how it honors but slightly deviated from the comic books.

The Batwoman cast also includes Dougray Scott (Hemlock Grove) as Kate Kane’s dad, Jacob; Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf) as military academy graduate/Kate’s ex Sophie Moore; Camrus Johnson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Lucius Fox’s son, Luke; and Nicole Kang (YOU) as Kate’s step-sister, Mary Hamilton.

