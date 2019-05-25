SNL Season 44: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best

Each weekend, we here at TVLine highlight the best and worst of what Saturday Night Live has to offer, before turning it over to you, our loyal readers, to weigh in on each episode.

With Season 44 now behind us, we’re revisiting how each of the last 21 installments — featuring hosts Matt Damon, Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Jason Momoa and Awkwafina, among others — fared, based on the average grade that you gave them.

Just how high does Adam Sandler rate following his buzzed-about tribute to Chris Farley? Did fellow alumni Seth Meyers and John Mulaney fare better or worse? And what about Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan and Luther star Idris Elba? Did any of this year’s first-time hosts do well enough to be invited back?

When we crunched the numbers, one thing became clear: This wasn’t a particularly great season for SNL. Sixteen out of 21 episodes earned a maximum average grade of “B-” or lower, while just three episodes earned a “B+” or higher.

Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see how TVLiners ultimately ranked each SNL Season 44 episode from worst to best, then tell us if you’re surprised by any of the results.