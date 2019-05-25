Will Emily Bett Rickards Return for Arrow Series Finale? 'I Feel Like Felicity Has Done Her Time'

RELATED STORIES Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Will Include Legends

Emily Bett Rickards seems bearish on making even one encore as Felicity during Arrow‘s eighth and final, 10-episode season.

In the CW drama’s Season 7 finale, the Monitor showed up in Oliver and Felicity’s near-future to collect on the deal he and Oliver made during the “Elseworlds” crossover. The multiverse required that Oliver assist the Monitor in preventing the inevitable, saving countless lives in the process. Decades later, after visiting Oliver’s grave site with adult Mia and William, Felicity met up with the Monitor to be taken… somewhere.

“Where I’m taking you, there is no return,” he made clear.

“I’ve been waiting a very long time to see him,” Felicity answered. “I’m ready.”

The epilogue seemed to bring solid closure to the “Olicity” saga, but some fans surely have been counting on Rickards returning for the series’ grand finale. Asked about such a possibility in an interview with Collider.com (where she was promoting Funny Story, a 2018 Slamdance Film Festival runner-up that is now in limited release), Rickards didn’t leave much wiggle room.

“I feel like Felicity has done her time,” she said. “I don’t know if anybody is going to like what I’m saying, but I feel like Felicity has done her time. We knew this was coming for a while – for over a year – so the whole thing is exactly what we wanted to happen. I trust the writers, and that’s in their hands.”

CW president Mark Pedowitz seemed to be of the same mind when asked during Upfronts about EBR possible returning. “Emily was terrific on the show and we believe [showrunner] Beth Schwartz did a great job wrapping up Felicity’s storyline [in the Season 7 finale],” he said. “If Beth can find a way to bring her back that makes sense, and Emily is available, we’d love to have her. Otherwise, I’m pleased by how they said goodbye to the character.”

Do you agree that Felicity’s story has been told?