RuPaul's Drag Race Reunion Video: The 'Social Media Queens' Get Defensive

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Which Four Queens Are Headed to the Finale?

RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Which Four Queens Are Headed to the Finale? Drag Race Sneak Peek: Yvie vs. Silky -- Which Queen's Got the Right Moves?

No topic is off limits all 15 contestants from Season 11 reunite on Thursday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 9/8c) to air their grievances. But will the queens play nice, or will this turn into yet another royal rumble?

One hot-button issue is the divide between “social media queens,” those who are perceived more as online personalities than on-stage performers, and “showgirls,” who took more traditional avenues while working their way up. In TVLine’s exclusive clip from the reunion, RuPaul asks the queens with the biggest followings if they felt shaded by those who don’t.

Ironically, it’s Soju — famously booted first for serving nary a look nor a laugh — who seems to have the most to say: “Watching it now, I think they kind of put us in a box where we can’t perform, we can’t act, we’re not a comedy queen, we’re only here for looks,” she says. “Yes, we’re here for looks, but we can also do the other things, too.” (The look on Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s face when Soju says “Yes we’re here for looks” is kind of priceless.)

But as Vanessa Vanjie Mateo quickly points out, it was Ariel — one of Soju’s fellow social media queens — who shaded her when they first met in the workroom. And just in case there was any doubt, the show rolls back a clip from the premiere. Awkward.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s Season 11 reunion, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What drama are you hoping will finally be put to bed?