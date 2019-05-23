Pose Season 2 Trailer: Is House Evangelista Ready For the 1990s?

RELATED STORIES Sarah Paulson, James Marsden and 9 Others Join Cate Blanchett in FX's Limited Series Mrs. America

Category is… Season 2 preview! FX on Thursday released the first footage from the upcoming second installment of Pose, which finds Blanca’s chosen family navigating the (mostly) glamorous world of New York City in 1990.

Among the highlights of this brief-yet-revealing first look: Angel boldly steps into the modeling world, Elektra owns her power (“I’m finally in charge and in control!”), Damon gets a little too physical at the ball, and Blanca receives a disturbing wake-up call relating to her HIV diagnosis.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, Pose stars Mj Rodriguez (Nurse Jackie) as house mother Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, Dominique Jackson (Strut) as Blanca’s rival Elektra Abundance, Billy Porter (American Horror Story: Apocalypse) as ball emcee Pray Tell, Indya Moore as Angel Evangelista, Ryan Jamaal Swain as dancer Damon Richards-Evangelista, Dyllón Burnside (High Maintenance) as Damon’s boyfriend Ricky Evangelista, Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as Angel’s lover Stan Bowes, Kate Mara (House of Cards) as Stan’s wife Patty, among others. Additionally, Sandra Bernhard (Roseanne) joins the cast in Season 2 as Blanca’s doctor Judy Kubrak.

Pose returns to FX for its second season on Tuesday, June 11. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at what’s in store for House Evangelista, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.