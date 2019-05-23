In the Dark Star Weighs In on Reasons for Renewal, Throws Dog Pretzel a Bone

RELATED STORIES Legends of Tomorrow Boss Confirms [Spoiler]'s Exit, Breaks Down Crossover Tease and Season 5's Big Bad

Playing, as she does, a hard-living twentysomething who also happens to be blind on The CW’s In the Dark, Perry Mattfeld breathed a sigh of relief when she got word that there would be a Season 2.

“[Murphy is] such a bold character, so I was feeling very exposed and vulnerable,” the actress shared with TVLine on the red carpet at The CW’s Upfronts. “But then I got a call saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.'”

Why did the under-the-radar midseason drama merit a pick-up? For one, there’s Pretzel, Murphy’s guide dog. “People are obsessed with her, and I don’t blame them,” the actress raves of her canine costar.

There’s also the fact that Murphy isn’t your typical, glossy, makeup looks-just-so CW lead. Instead, she if anything gets a makeunder, and maybe a bit of grease run through her locks. “I appreciate that. It’s real,” she says. “People are appreciating that there’s this woman in hew raw, vulnerable form, and yet she’s bold and vocal and unapologetic.”

Elsewhere in the video above, Mattfeld touts series creator Corinne Kingsbury’s “awesome plan for Season 2,” and then teases what’s ahead for Murphy and Max (Casey Deidrick).

In the Dark airs Thursdays at 9/8c. In this week’s episode, Murphy, Max and Darnell step up to help Jess, while Felix makes an interesting decision.