TVLine Items: PLL Vet to Amazon, Wallendas' New Highwire Act and More

Pretty Little Liars teacher Ian Harding is headed back to school: The actor has joined the cast of Amazon’s college-set comedy pilot Good People, from writers/producers Lee Daniels (Empire) and Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls), our sister site Deadline reports.

The project — which also stars Cummings, Lisa Kudrow, Greg Kinnear and Marin Short — follows three generations of women working in a university ombudsman’s office who are trying to navigate the current cultural climate. Harding will play the assistant college football coach who has a complicated past with Cummings’ character.

Harding most recently appeared in an arc on NBC’s Chicago Med.

* ABC will air the two-hour special Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda on Sunday, June 23 at 8/7c. The special will feature Wallenda and his sister Lijana attempting a simultaneous highwire walk 25 stories above New York’s famous Times Square.

* Andrew Leeds (Bones) will recur on NBC’s midseason musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as the titular character’s “normal” lawyer brother, per Deadline.

* Chrissy Teigen has been tapped to host a new court series, Chrissy’s Court, for mobile video start-up Quibi. In each 10-minute episode, Teigen will preside as “judge” over a real-life small claims case, with her mom Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen serving as bailiff.

* A sing-along version of Documentary Now!‘s “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” will air Friday night, June 7 at 1 am ET, on IFC.

* Disney Channel has renewed the daughter-father comedy series Sydney to the Max for Season 2. The first season resumes on Tuesday, June 18 at 8 pm.

