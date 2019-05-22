America's Got Talent First Look: Get to Know Season 14's Two New Judges

RELATED STORIES The Voice Season 16 Finale Recap: Was the Right Singer Named the Winner?

The new season of America’s Got Talent is almost upon us, and Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union are already looking right at home behind that judges’ table. In fact, TVLine has an exclusive first look at the NBC competition series’ big return, which reveals just how well the former Dancing With the Stars pro and Being Mary Jane star are fitting in alongside AGT veterans like Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

“Being a part of AGT is such an honor,” Hough says in a behind-the-scenes interview. “There really isn’t a show like this on television. Everybody wants these contestants to succeed.”

And succeed they shall. This first-look clip offers brief glimpses of some truly uplifting AGT acts, including a young bullied musician (have those tissues ready!) and an inspirational blind singer. (“You may not be able to see us, but I hope you can feel us,” Hough tells him.)

“We’re a part of making dreams come true,” Union adds, acknowledging that “a lot of these folks are overcoming tremendous odds.”

America’s Got Talent returns for Season 14 on Tuesday, May 29 at 8/7c on NBC. Hit PLAY on the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at what — and who — is changing, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.