Young and Restless: Greg Rikaart's Kevin Is Back to Take Care of Some Unfinished Business (First Photo)

The Young and the Restless‘ Kevin Fisher will be lured back to the dark side upon his return to Genoa City.

Greg Rikaart, who last appeared on the CBS soap in February 2018, will reprise his signature role on a recurring basis beginning Friday, June 7. And it appears Kevin will be shedding his good-guy persona.

Per CBS, the reformed baddie — who has been living off the grid in Oregon with Chloe and their daughter Bella after Chloe faked her death to avoid jail time for murdering Adam Newman — resurfaces in the wake of Adam’s resurrection to finish some unfinished business (and re-explore his darker side in the process).

Y&R‘s decision not to renew Rikaart’s contract in May 2017 after 14 years with the soap triggered an intense fan backlash. At the time, the Daytime Emmy winner said, “I am sad to leave a place I hold so dear but also really excited about what the future holds.”

Soon after exiting Y&R, Rikaart joined Days of Our Lives as the duplicitous Leo Starke, a role that garnered him a 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He made his final appearance on the NBC soap in March. “Playing [Leo] has been a gift,” the actor shared on Twitter after his last Days episode aired. “An absurdly fun and delicious gift.”