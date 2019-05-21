TVLine Items: Tiger Woods Miniseries, Sweetbitter Return Date and More

Forrrrrre! The biography Tiger Woods, written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, is being developed into a scripted miniseries, our sister site Deadline reports.

Published last year, the biography begins with the golfer’s infamous 2009 car accident on the day after Thanksgiving, which precipitated his infidelity scandal. A network is not yet attached to the project.

“As a rabid sports fan, I had seen Jeff’s byline and read much of his work, always impressed by his insights and access into some pretty rarified worlds,” Brent Montgomery, whose Wheelhouse Entertainment is behind the adaptation, tells Deadline. “But when I picked up Tiger Woods, I saw what a true force Jeff really is — and a compelling way to bring the Tiger Woods story to life as one of the most moving in sports history.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of Starz’s half-hour drama Sweetbitter will premiere Sunday, July 14 at 8/7c.

* The Late Late Show With James Corden will head back to London for four shows on June 17-20, with guests Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hanks, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Gillian Anderson and more:

* Netflix has released a new trailer for Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City, debuting Friday, June 7:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?