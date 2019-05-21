NBC Wins 2018-19 TV Season, Edging Out Super Bowl-Fueled CBS

The Peacock remains quite proud — even without the benefit of the Super Bowl or an in-season Olympics.

With the 2018-19 TV season about to close, NBC is on track to come out on top for the fifth time in six years, averaging a 1.6 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo (per “most current”/DVR-inclusive numbers). NBC’s average rating is down 27 percent from last year, when it benefited from 1) hosting Super Bowl LII, 2) Winter Olympics coverage and 3) sharing Thursday Night Football in the fall; none of those boons came into play this time around.

CBS and Fox tied for second this TV season, each averaging a 1.5 demo rating (matching their numbers from last year). ABC followed with a 1.2 (down 20 percent), while The CW (0.4) slipped 33 percent.

Among the Peacock’s feathers this season, it boasted broadcast’s No. 1-rated drama (in This Is Us), the No. 1 primetime series (Sunday Night Football), and the top two scripted freshmen (Manifest and New Amsterdam).

When it comes to total viewers, Super Bowl LIII host CBS was “America’s Most Watched Network” for the 11th year in a row (and 16th out of the last 17) with an average audience of 8.9 million (on par with last year). Leading the charge for CBS were TV’s first- and second-most watched comedies (The Big Bang Theory‘s farewell run and Young Sheldon) and the No. 1 and 4 dramas in total viewers (NCIS and Blue Bloods).

NBC placed second in total audience with an average of 7.2 million (down 19 percent with no Super Bowl or Olympics), followed by ABC (5.6 mil, down 8 percent), Fox (5.4 mil, up 10 percent) and The CW (1.3 mil, down 23 percent).