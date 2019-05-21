HBO Original Series — All 97 of Them, Ranked From Worst to Best

It’s not TV, it’s HBO. We all remember the catchphrase that the cable network managed to make as ubiquitous as “I want my MTV” almost a quarter of a century ago, don’t we? It brilliantly implied that HBO’s original series were head and shoulders above those on basic cable or (cough) the Big Four.

But, of course, not every show that HBO has produced has stood the test of time — or even lasted long enough to complete the test. When we think of the cabler, we think of its hits, whether they clicked with viewers (Sex and the City), critics (The Wire) or both (The Sopranos).

However, there have also been misses aplenty over the years. John From Cincinnati, anyone? Camping?

That being the case, and because we’ll glom on to any idea that might distract us from our grief over the endings of Veep and Game of Thrones, we’ve decided look back at HBO’s shows — all 97 of ’em! — and rank them from stinkiest to sublimest. Included in this countdown are series both limited and un-, oldies like Dream On and The Kids in the Hall and shows that are so new, they still have that fresh-out-of-the-package smell.

To check out the countdown, click on the gallery above or go here for direct access. Then hit the comments with the series that you think should’ve placed higher (or lower).