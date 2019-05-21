Black Mirror Season 5 Episode Titles Revealed — Watch New Mini-Trailers

RELATED STORIES The Dark Crystal: Netflix's Prequel Series Gets August Premiere Date

The Dark Crystal: Netflix's Prequel Series Gets August Premiere Date Stranger Things' New Season 3 Teaser Flaunts a Sexy 'Showtime' in Hawkins

Anxious for the return of Black Mirror (and all the paranoia that comes with it)? Allow Netflix to tide you over with new details for Season 5.

The streamer has unveiled titles, synopses and individual trailers for the three new episodes that will drop on Wednesday, June 5.

Read on for details of the drama’s fifth season, which will follow a man on the verge of a breakdown and a sinister Miley Cyrus, among other things.

“Smithereens”

A cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Cast: Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Topher Grace (That ’70s Show)

View trailer above.

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”

A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star — whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears.

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Madison Davenport (Shameless), relative newcomer Angourie Rice

“Striking Vipers”

Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Cast: Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), relative newcomer Ludi Lin

Watch the Season 5 trailers above, then hit the comments and tell us: Which episode are you most looking forward to?