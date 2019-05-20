Stranger Things' New Season 3 Teaser Flaunts a Sexy 'Showtime' in Hawkins

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things Season 3: First Trailer, Photos Introduce a Monstrous New Foe — Plus, a Prank Gone Very Wrong

If the new teaser for Season 3 of Stranger Things is to be believed, it’s gonna be one hot summer in Hawkins — at least poolside when local stud muffin Billy is on lifeguard duty.

In the clip above, a group of older women — among them Mike and Nancy’s mom, Karen — all but count down the seconds until a female lifeguard is spelled by her hunky co-worker. “And… showtime,” says one of the ladies, her voice dripping with lust. From there, we not only get an eyeful of the physique that’s made Max’s brother so popular despite his crappy temper, we also get a hint of how he’s finally begun to manage his anger.

As previously reported, Thursday, July 4, is the day that Netflix is releasing the eagerly anticipated Season 3. Among the new additions to the cast are Cary Elwes as sleazy Mayor Kline, Jake Busey as a Hawkins Post reporter and Maya Hawke (the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) as Steve’s Scoops Ahoy coworker Robin.

Press play on the video above to get your Billy fix, then hit the comments. Do you think Mrs. Wheeler would really have a fling with the younger man on whom she’s developed such a crush?