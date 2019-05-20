TVLine Items: Lisa Kudrow's Amazon Pilot, SYTYCD Premiere Date and More

Lisa Kudrow is one of Amazon’s Good People: The Friends vet will star in the streamer’s half-hour comedy pilot from writers/producers Lee Daniels (Empire) and Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls), TVLine has learned.

Per the official description, the project follows “three generations of women working in the ombudsman’s office of a college [as they] navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class and gender.” Kudrow will play Lynn Steele, the university ombudsman, who is described as “a tired, mercurial force of nature who finds herself being seen as out of touch by millennials, even though she has been a champion of women her entire career.”

Kudrow — whose other TV credits include The Comeback and Web Therapy — will also serve as an executive producer on the potential series.

* So You Think You Can Dance will now return for Season 16 on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Fox, a week ahead of its originally scheduled premiere date.

* Facebook Watch’s revival of the MTV reality staple The Real World will debut on Thursday, June 13.

* Netflix has ordered food series The Chef Show, featuring Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi, and renewed Chef’s Table and Somebody Feed Phil for new seasons. Watch a trailer for The Chef Show, premiering Friday, June 7:

* The HBO comedy series Los Espookys, co-created by Fred Armisen, will premiere Friday, June 14 at 11 pm.

* Drunk History Season 6 will resume on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 pm on Comedy Central. The midseason premiere features special guest stars Aubrey Plaza (Legion) as Cleopatra, and Vanessa Bayer (SNL) as Watergate leaker Martha Mitchell. Watch a trailer:

* BattleBots‘ second season on Discovery Channel and Science Channel will premiere Friday, June 7 at 8 pm and Wednesday, June 12 at 8 pm, respectively.

