Humans Cancelled After 3 Seasons

AMC’s sci-fi drama Humans is powering down after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. The series, which was also produced by the UK’s Channel 4, aired its final episode in July 2018.

“Sadly, there won’t be a 4th season of Humans,” reads a joint statement from creators Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley. “In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints. Channel 4 & AMC were the perfect partners. They supported the show brilliantly and above all – let us make three seasons!”

The statement also addresses the series’ unfinished and open-ended conclusion: “We know we left some threads hanging. That was the way we always wrote the show. Maybe one day we’ll get a chance to pick them back up. If there’s anyone out there with a few million quid and an interest in AI stories, we’re all ears. DM us Elon.”

Read the statement in full below:

Stateside, Humans Season 3 averaged just 353,000 total viewers and a 0.08 demo rating, down sharply from its freshman and sophomore runs.

The show’s large — and frequently rotating — ensemble included Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Colin Morgan (Merlin), Will Tudor (Shadowhunters), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Sam Palladio (Nashville), Marshall Allman (True Blood) and William Hurt (Damages).

