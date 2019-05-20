Welcome back, Mr. Carson.

Though there are still four months until Downton Abbey‘s doors reopen, TVLine has an exclusive glimpse at the period drama’s forthcoming follow-up film — and it features one of the show’s most beloved characters.

In the brief teaser, longtime butler Charles Carson (played once again by Jim Carter) returns to the towering estate, making the familiar walk up to the house’s doors. Unfortunately for us, the spot ends before any other characters can emerge — but we’ll take what we can get. The full trailer is slated to be released on Tuesday.

In addition to Carter, many of Downton Abbey‘s original cast members are returning for the film, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode and Maggie Smith.

Series creator Julian Fellowes penned the movie’s script, and Michael Engler — who helmed Downton‘s two-hour series finale back in 2015 — served as director.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

The Downton Abbey film will hit North American theaters on Friday, Sept. 20, one week after its international release on Friday, Sept. 13.

