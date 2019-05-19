Game of Thrones Stars, HBO Thank Fans Ahead of Finale, Amid Backlash

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones Series Finale Photos: The Mad Queen Surveys Her City

Winter has come and gone at HBO, as Game of Thrones is mere hours away from ending its eight-season run.

Ahead of the drama’s series finale (9/8c), stars Emilia Clarke and John Bradley took to social media to express their gratitude to the show’s devoted fans.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, wrote in an Instagram post.

Clarke effused that Thrones has “shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being,” adding that “I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.” (Clarke’s father died of cancer in 2016.)

“But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams,” she continued. “Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

Bradley, who has portrayed the affable Samwell Tarly since Season 1, also got nostalgic in an Instagram photo, in which he posed with a rehearsal and prep schedule that he had received before filming his first episode.

“Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit [Harington], and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through eight seasons. I’m glad I kept this,” Bradley shared. “Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything.”

Also on Sunday, Game of Thrones‘ official Twitter handle posted a thank-you photo, which recognized “the cast, crew and fans around the world.”

The sentimental posts come amid significant criticism of Thrones‘ eighth season, with many fans frustrated by the creative decisions made in the final episodes. In fact, a Change.org petition, which calls for Season 8 to be remade “with competent writers,” currently boasts more than a million signatures.

“[Showrunners] David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition’s creator argues in its description. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!” (The network has not publicly responded to the petition.)

Scroll down to see Sunday’s nostalgia-filled Thrones posts, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final episode.