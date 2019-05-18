SNL Video: Pete Davidson Raps About His Love of Game of Thrones — No, Wait, Make That Grace and Frankie 

Pete Davidson’s favorite TV show has a pair of queens… but no dragons.

In this digital short from Saturday Night Live‘s season finale, Davidson starts out rapping about his love of HBO’s Game of Thrones, spitting a rhyme about “dragons,” “wolves” and a “big-ass wall.” But when castmate Kenan Thompson joins him to share his own GoT fandom — he even brings along Grey Worm himself, Jacob Anderson! — they quickly deduce that Pete hasn’t actually ever seen Game of Thrones. So Pete decides to do “an epic rap song” about his actual favorite show instead: Netflix’s senior-ladies sitcom Grace and Frankie.

Davidson confesses he watches “that show every day on the reggy,” sharing an impressive list of details about the Jane Fonda/Lily Tomlin comedy: “They’re opposites who run a business selling dildos — ain’t that classic?” He gets an assist from musical guest DJ Khaled, who’s also a huge G&F fan — as is host Paul Rudd, who gives a shout-out to Season 4 guest star Lisa Kudrow (his old Friends love interest, of course).

The icing on the cake: a cameo from Grace and Frankie stars Fonda and Tomlin, who proudly wear “I Heart Pete” T-shirts and give him a wink. He must be thrilled!

Press PLAY below to watch a clip from Davidson’s tribute, and then hit the comments — and share your favorite G&F moments!