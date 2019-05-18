Charmed Stars Set Up Explosive Finale: How Will Season 1 End?

RELATED STORIES Batwoman Video: Ruby Rose Talks Pre-Elseworlds Timeline, 'Complicated' Dynamic With Archenemy Alice

With the Source now inhabiting Macy’s body, Sunday’s Charmed finale (The CW, 9/8c) pits the sisters against their most dangerous foe yet — one of their own.

TVLine caught up with the show’s titular trio — Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery — on The CW Upfront carpet in New York earlier this week to discuss what the future holds for the world’s most powerful witches.

As Mantock explains it, power-mad Macy attempts to use her newfound powers to reshape reality, realizing very quickly that such actions can have dire — and perhaps deadly — consequences. She also has some very interesting thoughts about the state of Macy and Galvin’s relationship. (Specifically why she might not be as into him as many of the fans assume her to be.)

We also chatted with Diaz and Jeffery about their characters’ new arsenal of weapons, though they’re both quick to give all the credit to the show’s stunt team.

Lastly, we asked about Charmed’s sophomore season, which Diaz says will “lean in” to the show’s darker supernatural elements.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch TVLine’s interview with the cast of Charmed, then drop a comment with your hopes for the season finale (and beyond) below.