Big Bang Theory's 10 Best Episodes Ever

All good things must come to an end — even The Big Bang Theory.

The CBS sitcom said goodbye on Thursday night after a storied 12-season run — and now that it’s really over, we’re feeling super nostalgic. Having already revisited the pilot episode, highlighted classic “Shamy” moments and ranked our favorite recurring characters, we’re closing out our retrospective coverage with a list of the 10 episodes that we feel are a cut above the rest.

Trust us when we say that compiling the following list was no easy task. There were, after all, a whopping 279 (!) installments from which to choose. That means that the following picks represent less than four percent of all episodes aired — so be prepared to see some of your favorites excluded.

We should also note that the following gallery is not ranked; the half-hours we chose are listed in original airdate order.

As you’ll see, the following list strays from any one type of episode. What you’ll find is an eclectic bunch focused on different fan-favorite pairings, including Leonard and Penny, Sheldon and Amy, and Penny and Sheldon. There’s also a wedding, a trip to the emergency room and an unforgettable holiday gift exchange.

Peruse the attached gallery (you can click here for direct access) to see which episodes made the cut, then hit the comments and tell us if you agree (or disagree) with our choices.