Grumpy Cat Dead at 7 — Famous Feline Starred In Her Very Own Lifetime Movie

Tardar Sauce — aka feline Internet sensation Grumpy Cat — has died at the age of seven.

According to the official Grumpy Cat Instagram account, Tardar Sauce passed away on Tuesday morning due to complications stemming from a recent urinary tract infection.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” Grumpy’s family said in a statement. “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Grumpy Cat’s fame extended well beyond the World Wide Web. The glum feline made appearances on American Idol, The Bachelorette and WWE’s Monday Night Raw. Then in 2013, Parks and Recreation‘s Aubrey Plaza gave voice to Grumpy Cat in the Lifetime holiday movie Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever.

In 2016, Grumpy Cat appeared on Broadway for one night only in — what else? — Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. Her limited stint did not qualify for a Tony award.

Tardar Sauce is survived by her mom Tabatha, and fellow family members Bryan and Chyrstal.