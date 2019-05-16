Ratings: Survivor Finale Up Year-Over- Year, Chicago Med Hits 4-Episode High

CBS’ Survivor snuffed Season 38 this Wednesday night before an audience of 7.2 million while scoring a 1.5 demo rating — up a tenth from the year-ago “Ghost Island” finale while steady in total audience.

The reunion show (4.7 mil/0.9) was similarly up a tenth year-over-year.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (7.9 mil/1.1) and P.D. (6.8 mil/1.0) each rose a tenth in the demo, with the former hitting its best rating in four episodes. Fire (7.9 mil/1.0) was steady.

ABC | Leading out of a Toy Story 2 rebroadcast, Whiskey Cavalier (2.5 mil/0.4) was steady with its penultimate episode ever.

THE CW | The Riverdale finale (907K/0.3) and Jane the Virgin (640K/0.2) were both steady.

FOX | MasterChef Celebrity Showdown did 2.1 mil and a 0.5, while yet another Paradise Hotel episode did 1.1 mil/0.3.

