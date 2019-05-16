RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Which Four Queens Are Headed to the Finale?

From an unexpected reconciliation (Yvie Oddly and Silky Nutmeg Ganache are… friends?) to that dramatic lip sync (not those two!), Thursday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race was a rollercoaster of emotions — which is appropriate, since it ended with one last queen getting kicked off the ride.

The five remaining queens — Yvie, Silky, Brooke Lynn Hytes, A’Keria C. Davenport and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo— were tasked with writing, recording and performing original verses for RuPaul’s new “Queens Everywhere,” as well as appearing as a guest on the RuPaul: What’s the Tea? podcast with Michelle Visage.

With all due Ru-spect, “Queens Everywhere” is no “Kitty Girl,” or even “American,” so it was a little hard to get hyped about these performances. And when you factor in that most of the queens delivered snooze-worthy verses, you’ve got the perfect recipe… for a nap. Sure, I appreciated that Brooke Lynn wanted to go by her new stage name Feminem, and you’d better believe I applauded when A’Keria referred to herself as the “Diahann Carroll of Ru’s dynasty,” but I wouldn’t say anyone wowed me. In fact, Vanjie’s verse and overall performance actually impressed me the most — she was starting to sound like straight-up Animal during her recording session with Todrick, so I set my expectations low.

The interview portion of the episode — SPONSORED BY FACETUNE 2, in case that wasn’t clear! — was also mostly a bust, save for A’Keria’s moving story about adopting her youngest brother’s child and raising him as her own. (“As long as I’m around, he’ll never want for anything.”) Just like when Yvie opened up about living with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, this was a good reminder that you never know what people are going through, and that sometimes the most soft-spoken person in the room actually has the most on their mind.

Then came the runway, which challenged the ladies to serve their “best drag.” And for the most part, they did. Brooke Lynn honored her ballet training by dancing down the runway looking like the star of Swan Lake; Vanjie gave us “Vivien Leigh in Gone With the Wind, Latina-style”; Yvie obeyed the rule of three with trios of eyes, fingers and boobs (because why not?); Silky slipped into something form-fitting and sparkly; and A’Keria stunned in another classic pageant look.

Though this episode didn’t technically have a winner, Yvie was the first queen sent to safety, making her the week’s unofficial victor. She was followed by A’Keria and Silky, leaving Vanjie and Brooke Lynn to lip sync for their lives… and their love? (Honestly, I was expecting Silky to end up in the bottom tonight, so this was a lot to process all at once.)

Vanjie and Brooke Lynn’s face-off — set to the tune of Aretha Franklin’s “Pride: A Deeper Love” — turned out to be a fairly even fight, starting off slow but ending in a flurry of splits and death drops. In the end, Vanjie was sent sashaying away, which means the following queens will compete in the Season 11 finale: Yvie, A’Keria, Silky and Brooke Lynn.

