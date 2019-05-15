RELATED STORIES Angie Tribeca Cancelled at TBS

Nasim Pedrad is heading back to high school… as a 14-year-old boy.

TBS has handed a series order to Chad, a 10-episode comedy starring the Saturday Night Live alumna as a Persian boy trying to fit in while reconciling his cultural identity.

In addition to her on-camera role, Pedrad is creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner, alongside Hayes Davenport (Vice Principals). Additional EPs include Oly Obst (The Mick) and Rob Rosell (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

“I’m so grateful to TBS for believing in Chad and giving an adult woman the opportunity to live her dream of playing a jarringly awkward teenage boy, while also running the show behind the camera,” Pedrad said in a statement. Added Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS and TNT, “Chad is creative, diverse and inclusive storytelling that epitomizes the TBS brand. Nasim Pedrad is a comedic mastermind and profound storyteller.”

If Chad sounds familiar, that’s because it’s been in development for quite some time. It made it to the pilot stage at Fox in 2016 but was ultimately passed over. Three years later, TBS has reshot the pilot and given Pedrad the official greenlight. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Since departing SNL in 2014, Pedrad has starred in TBS’ People of Earth, as well as Fox’s Scream Queens and Mulaney. She also had a recurring role on New Girl, and appeared in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm and No Activity.

