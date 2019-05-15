Blue Bloods Star Addresses That Oddly Truncated Season-Ending Wedding

RELATED STORIES Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Did 'Jamko' Wedding Go Off Without a Hitch?

Talk about much ado about I dos that didn’t.

CBS this month promoted Blue Bloods‘ season-ending wedding between NYPD-turned-life partners Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko. Yet when it came time for the bride to walk down the aisle, she barely took a dozen steps before the season faded to black, quite unceremoniously.

Mind you, this wasn’t edited as some sort of dramatic wedding day cliffhanger a la Tina Lord, still damp from the Iguazu Falls, bursting into the back of the church carrying her and Cord’s miracle baby. No, the episode simply ended, on a shot of a grinning groom.

TVLine ran into Will Estes, who plays Jamie, at the People/EW Upfront Week party, and started off by asking the No. 1 question on at least our collective mind: Should the “Jamko” wedding “count” on our May Sweeps Scorecard?

“I mean, I was there all day [filming], so… I count it as a wedding!” he answered with a laugh.

Pressed about why more of the ceremony wasn’t shown, Estes at first offered, “We already did the vows at the dinner table…. But I’m grasping at straws. I got nothing.” He then suggested, “You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don’t see is the scariest? Maybe the wedding you don’t see is the most beautiful?”

As for any “lost” footage, Estes shared, “We filmed her walking a little bit more, but there was no other dialogue.” The shoot ended as seen on-screen, with a close-up of Jamie.

That is small comfort to fans who RSVP’d for the root-for couple’s awaited nuptials. So is there any chance Season 10 could resume the wedding, at least through vows? “Anything is possible…,” Estes shrugged. “I haven’t foreseen or heard that, but if you write the right letter to the right CBS executive… it could probably move mountains!” (Though it probably won’t; so save your stamps, folks.)