What/If Trailer Pits Renée Zellweger vs. Jane Levy (and We're Here For It)

Renée Zellweger is not to be messed with in the newest trailer for Netflix’s What/If — but Jane Levy’s going to mess with her, anyway.

The actresses are at the center of the forthcoming “neo-noir social thriller,” which stars Zellweger as a mysterious woman who makes a lucrative, but dubious, offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds. Per the official synopsis, the show will explore “the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.”

As seen in the trailer above, Zellweger’s protagonist offers to finance a fledgling company owned by Levy’s character — provided that she can spend a night alone with Levy’s husband, played by Glee‘s Blake Jenner. As you might expect, the two women are at odds from that point forward, with Levy’s character admitting that she’s been full of regret ever since she agreed to the deal.

“How many more people need to be hurt before you get what you want?” Jenner’s character asks Zellweger in the teaser — and her response is merely a cool, calm smirk.

What/If‘s cast also includes Samantha Ware (Glee), Keith Powers (Famous in Love), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Juan Castano (Shades of Blue), John Clarence Stewart (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) and Louis Herthum (Westworld).

The drama premieres Friday, May 24. Watch the trailer above, then tell us if you’ll give What/If a shot.