The Biggest Loser Reboot Ordered at USA Network, to Premiere in 2020

TV’s reboot-and-revival craze has gained another comeback: The Biggest Loser will return via a 10-episode reboot at USA Network, TVLine has learned.

Per the official logline, the new Biggest Loser will “feature a dynamic new team of experts determined to dramatically improve America’s lifespans and waistlines.” Men and women will compete not only to lose weight, but to improve their overall wellbeing; to that end, each episode’s experts will include a trainer, chef and life coach, who will “help guide the contestants as they embark on the biggest transformations of their lives.”

USA Network has yet to announce who the experts will be.

“We’re re-imagining The Biggest Loser for today’s audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise’s competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments,” said Chris McCumber, USA Network’s president of entertainment. “USA’s recent reboot of Temptation Island brought both new and younger viewers to the network, and we’re excited to add another big, buzzy show to our growing unscripted lineup.”

The Biggest Loser originally ran for 17 seasons on NBC and wrapped its initial run in February 2016. Trainers included Bob Harper, Dolvett Quince, Jennifer Widerstrom and Jillian Michaels (who became known for her intense, often-harsh motivational techniques).

