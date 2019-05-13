Ratings: NCIS: LA Rises With JAG Visit, Simpsons Ends Season on Low Note

NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday drew 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, rising 16 and 20 percent week-to-week with the first part of this season’s JAG “crossover.”

Opening CBS’ night, The Red Line (3.6 mil/0.3) dipped again.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Leading out of an Ellen’s Game of Games rerun (2 mil/0.4), the already renewed Good Girls (2 mil/0.4) dipped to series lows.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.09 mil/0.3) and Charmed (652K/0.2) were steady.

FOX | Leading out of a Paradise Hotel rerun (540K/0.2), The Simpsons‘ finale (1.4 mil/0.5) dropped 21 and 29 percent to season (series?) lows. Bob’s Burgers (1.4 mil/0.6) ticked down and Family Guy (1.8 mil/0.7) was steady.

ABC | AFV (5.6 mil/1.0) and Shark Tank (3.9 mil/0.8) ticked up, while American Idol (7.1 mil/1.1) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.