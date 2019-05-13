TVLine Items: Kerry Washington Joins Jeffersons, Ellen's Giveaways and More

Kerry Washington has The Jeffersons handled: The Scandal alumna has joined the cast of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, airing May 22 at 8/7c on ABC.

Washington will play Helen Willis, the Jeffersons character originally portrayed by Roxie Roker; Will Ferrell will play her on-screen husband Tom. The live sitcom special also features Woody Harrelson (as Archie Bunker), Marisa Tomei (Edith Bunker), Jamie Foxx (George Jefferson), Wanda Sykes (Louise Jefferson), Ellie Kemper (Gloria Stivic), Justina Machado (Florence Johnston), Ike Barinholtz (Meathead), Sean Hayes (Mr. Lorenzo), Amber Stevens West (Jenny Willis Jefferson), Jovan Adepo (Lionel Jefferson), Anthony Anderson (Uncle Henry), Stephen Tobolowsky (Mr. Bentley) and Jackée Harry (Diane Stockwell).

* Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, three one-hour specials hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, will air this December on NBC.

* Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming home of CBS All Access’ forthcoming Star Trek Jean-Luc Picard series outside of the U.S. and Canada. Each episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video within 24 hours of its U.S. premiere.

* The Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim movies will debut on Netflix this summer.

‘90s kids, dreams do come true! The Rocko's Modern Life movie is coming to Netflix this summer, for you to share with your own kids (yes, it's been that long) #RockosModernLife pic.twitter.com/4im3TCJS6J — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) May 13, 2019

