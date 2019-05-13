Doris Day, Legendary Entertainer and Star of Doris Day Show, Dead at 97

Legendary entertainer Doris Day died early Monday due to complications from pneumonia, ABC News reports. She was 97 years old.

Day was an actress, a singer and an animal rights activist. On television, she headlined the CBS sitcom The Doris Day Show, which ran for a total of five seasons and 128 episodes between 1968 and 1973.

On the big screen, Day was nominated for an Academy Award for her starring role in 1959’s Pillow Talk. Her big-screen reign continued throughout the 1960s; subsequent hits included Lover Come Back, That Touch of Mink, The Thrill of It All, Send Me No Flowers and Move Over, Darling.

In 1989, Day was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the 46th annual Golden Globe Awards. By then, she had mostly retired from show business.

In music, Day got her start as a big band singer. She first made it big with 1945’s “Sentimental Journey,” on which she was accompanied by Les Brown and His Band of Renown. All told, she put out a total of 20 studio albums. Her most recent release, 2011’s My Heart, was comprised of previously unheard material.

In 2009, Day was endowed with the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award. Three of her songs have been inducted into the Grammys Hall of Fame, including “Sentimental Journey,” “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” and “Secret Love.”