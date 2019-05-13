BH90210 Teaser: The Gang Is Back Together (and Hearing a Familiar Tune)

Fair warning: You’re about to have a classic TV theme song stuck in your head all day long. (Clap-clap.)

Fox has released a new teaser for its Beverly Hills, 90210 revival BH90210 — debuting Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9/8c — with the primetime soap’s original cast reuniting two decades later. In it, we see returning stars Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris all going through their morning routines… but whether it’s in coffee machine drips or meditation chimes, each of them hears the familiar rhythm of the 90210 theme song.

It’s like a message from the universe that it’s time for the old 90210 band to get back together, and Ziering can’t wait: He already has the theme song cued up on his car stereo as he tears out of his driveway, with his luxury sports car’s license plate reading: “BH90210.” They all get together and stand in front of the camera for one final glamour shot — though honestly, it’s hard not to notice the glaring absence of their castmate Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this year.

Press PLAY above for a first look at BH90210, and then tell us, West Beverly alums: Will you be tuning in?