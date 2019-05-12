Game of Thrones: RIP, [Spoiler]

REST IN PEACE, GREGOR ‘THE MOUNTAIN’ CLEGANE

FIRST EPISODE | Season 1, Episode 4, “Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things”

FINAL EPISODE | Season 8, Episode 5

HIGH POINTS | Becoming the most formidable warrior in all of Westeros by killing a whole bunch of people, often with his bare hands; being anointed a knight, despite his brutal reputation; serving as the Lannisters’ personal bodyguard/assassin; besting Oberyn Martell in a trial by combat that ended with a gruesome skull-crushing.

LOW POINTS | Getting poisoned by Oberyn’s spear and coming perilously close to death before being resurrected by Qyburn’s black magic; having to live as a half-dead, reanimated corpse.

CAUSE OF DEATH | Nasty fall into fiery pit alongside The Hound

EPITAPH | An indisputably great fighter, The Mountain lived up to every inch of his lofty name; if he wasn’t widely loved, at least he was widely feared.

Now it’s your turn. Hit the comments with your favorite Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane moments over the years, and then tell us which Game of Thrones character you fear/hope will fall next!