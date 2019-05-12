Game of Thrones: RIP, [Spoiler]

REST IN PEACE, SANDOR ‘THE HOUND’ CLEGANE

FIRST EPISODE | Season 1, Episode 1, “Winter Is Coming”

FINAL EPISODE | Season 8, Episode 5

HIGH POINTS | Becoming one of the most feared swordsmen in all of Westeros, rescuing Sansa Stark from a gang of rapists, befriending Arya Stark on a long trek across Westeros, joining Beric and the Brotherhood Without Banners in their battle against the white walkers.

LOW POINTS | Killing the poor butcher’s boy Mycah at Joffrey’s request, stopping Sansa for pushing Joffrey to his death (why, Sandor, why?), leaving that farmer and his daughter to die after stealing their silver, losing a fight to Brienne and nearly dying of his wounds, getting hit with a nasty case of PTSD and cowering during the Battle of Winterfell.

CAUSE OF DEATH | Fell to his death in a battle with his brother Gregor, aka “The Mountain” — but at least he took Gregor with him.

EPITAPH | Definitely our favorite of the two Clegane brothers, The Hound made an impressive turn from heel to hero… and any friend of Arya’s is a friend of ours.

Now it’s your turn. Hit the comments with your favorite Sandor “The Hound” Clegane moments over the years, and then tell us which Game of Thrones character you fear/hope will fall next!