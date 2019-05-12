Game of Thrones: RIP, [Spoiler]

REST IN PEACE, LORD VARYS

FIRST EPISODE | Season 1, Episode 3, “Lord Snow”

FINAL EPISODE | Season 8, Episode 5

HIGH POINTS | Escaping his enslavement and climbing the social ladder; getting revenge on the sorcerer who castrated him; forging a seasons-long friendship with Tyrion Lannister, which included his role in freeing Tyrion from prison; talking his way into a job as Daenerys’ advisor; forming an alliance among Dany, the Dornish and House Tyrell; creating a network of “little birds” that spanned the Seven Kingdoms.

LOW POINTS | Getting castrated and left for dead; being forced to watch Ned Stark’s execution; testifying against Tyrion at his trial; learning that Joffrey murdered Ros, the prostitute he’d enlisted to spy on Littlefinger; losing track of Tyrion during their visit to Volantis, resulting in Tyrion’s kidnapping.

CAUSE OF DEATH | Executed by a vengeful Daenerys after passing along the truth about Jon Snow’s parentage — he was flambéed by Drogon. (At least he got to say goodbye to old pal Tyrion first.)

EPITAPH | The Spider was so much more than Westeros’ resident gossip. He was also one of the shrewdest, most resilient strategists the Seven Kingdoms had to offer — and we’re sad to see this little bird fly away.

