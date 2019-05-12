Game of Thrones: RIP, [Spoiler]

REST IN PEACE, EURON GREYJOY

FIRST EPISODE | Season 6, Episode 2, “Home”

FINAL EPISODE | Season 8, Episode 5

HIGH POINTS | Earning the title of King of the Iron Islands, commanding his massive fleet of ships to several key victories, delivering Ellaria Sand to Cersei Lannister and winning a promise of marriage from the queen, finally bedding Cersei after demanding a reward for his many accomplishments.

LOW POINTS | Killing his own brother Balon to earn aforementioned title, getting turned down cold when he first proposed marriage to Cersei, taking his own niece Yara hostage and taunting his nephew Theon with insults like “cockless coward,” losing Yara while he was busy romping with Cersei.

CAUSE OF DEATH | Stabbed byJaime.

EPITAPH | Yes, Euron was possibly the biggest jerk in all of Westeros, but let’s give him this: The man sure could sail a boat.

Now it’s your turn. Hit the comments with your favorite Euron Greyjoy moments over the years, and then tell us which Game of Thrones character you fear/hope will fall next!