9-1-1 Spinoff Lone Star Scores Series Order at Fox, Rob Lowe to Star

Somebody better sound the alarm at Firehouse 118, because a spinoff of 9-1-1 is officially coming to Fox.

The network has ordered to series 9-1-1: Lone Star, an offshoot starring Rob Lowe, TVLine has learned.

Set in Texas, 9-1-1: Lone Star will star Lowe as a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, relocates to Austin. There, he must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Lowe also will serve as an executive producer on the spinoff, along with 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory — literally and figuratively — and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

Added Lowe, “Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I’m elated to join this team.”

Lowe most recently co-starred in CBS’ medical drama Code Black, which was cancelled after three seasons. His TV credits also include The Grinder and Parks and Recreation, and he hosts the Fox game show Mental Samurai.

9-1-1: Lone Star will debut during the 2019-20 season; Fox’s full schedule will be unveiled on Monday, May 13, ahead of the network’s Upfront presentation in New York City.

