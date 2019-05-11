The Bone Collector Adaptation, Two Comedies Ordered to Series at NBC

It’s a bittersweet news cycle for Russell Hornsby: NBC has ordered to series Lincoln, a drama starring the Grimm vet, just hours after Fox axed his previous project, Proven Innocent.

Based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel The Bone Collector, Lincoln stars Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme, a former NYPD detective and forensic genius who is at the top of his game until a serious accident — at the hands of a notorious serial killer — forces him out of the field.

When an intuitive young officer named Amelia Sachs (Midnight, Texas alum Arielle Kebbel) finds herself hot on the killer’s trail, Rhyme in turn finds a partner for this new game of cat and mouse. As the unlikely detective duo joins forces to crack the city’s most confounding cases, they must also race to take down the enigmatic Bone Collector who brought them together.

The Bone Collector was previously made into a 1999 film starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

NBC has also picked up two comedies, Perfect Harmony and Indebted. The first centers on former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran (Bradley Whitford), who unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church and finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite their clashing personalities, “Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most,” per the official logline. The cast also includes Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

Indebted, meanwhile, stars Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live) as young parents Dave and Rebecca, who are ready to reclaim their lives after years of diapers and sleepless nights. But things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents — played by Steven Weber and Fran Drescher — show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the people who gave him everything.

NBC previously ordered to series the legal drama Bluff City Law, immigration comedy Sunnyside, feel-good drama Council of Dads, musical drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Kenan Thompson sitcom The Kenan Show.

Are any of the shows in this trio up your alley? Tell us in the comments below.