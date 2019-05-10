Raven's Home Season 3 Gets June Premiere Date on Disney Channel — Plus, Meet the New Bunk'd Mates

Disney Channel is kicking off its summer with two big returns, one of which may or may not involve the artist formerly known as Steve Urkel.

First up, Raven’s Home returns on Monday, June 17 (8/7c) for a third season that includes a guest appearance from Jaleel White (Family Matters) and the TV directing debut of its star and executive producer Raven-Symone. In addition to the return of Raven’s ex-husband (played by Jonathan McDaniel), we’ll also finally meet Chelsea’s incarcerated ex Garrett (Johnno Wilson).

Story-wise, here’s some of what fans can expect from Season 3: Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), Nia (Navia Robinson) and Tess (Sky Katz) form a music group named The Chi-Lective, enlisting Levi (Jason Maybaum) to direct their music video; Raven remains determined to launch her fashion line; and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) finds new purpose as a life coach.

Next up is Bunk’d, which returns for its fourth season on Thursday, June 20 (8 pm). Former counselor Lou Hockhauser (played by Miranda May) is stepping up as the Director of Camp Kikiwaka, which will add three new members to its flock: upbeat actor Noah (Israel Johnson), city girl Ava (Shelby Simmons) and slightly sheltered Gwen (Scarlett Estevez).

Additionally, Bunk’d will welcome back veteran campers Destiny (Mallory James Mahoney), Finn (Will Buie Jr.) and Matteo (Raphael Alejandro). We have your first look at the show’s Season 4 cast:

Will you and/or your kids be checking back in with Raven’s Home or Bunk’d next month? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.