Minnie Driver Laments Speechless' Cancellation: 'It Feels Rather Sad'

Minnie Driver is speaking out about Speechless‘ cancellation, offering words of comfort — and encouragement — to the sitcom’s fans.

Shortly after news of the show’s axing broke on Friday, the ABC comedy’s leading lady issued a brief statement on Twitter. “Speechless has been cancelled and it feels rather sad,” she initially conceded, before adding, “However, I truly believe we have left this conversation about family, disability and love in a better place than we found it. I love all the people I worked with on it, and all of you who loved our show, too.”

Speechless starred Driver as high-strung mom Maya, John Ross Bowie as fun-loving dad Jimmy Sr., Mason Cook as middle child Ray, Kyla Kenedy as prank-loving youngest child Dylan and, of course, Micah Fowler as J.J. The cast also included Cedric Yarbrough as J.J.’s “voice,” Kenneth Clements.

This season Speechless averaged just under a 0.5 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers, plunging 57 and 47 percent with its relocation to Friday nights. Among all ABC’s 12 sitcoms, it placed last in both measures. The show’s season (now series) finale aired on April 12.

During its three-season run, Speechless was nominated for a handful of accolades, taking home Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming in 2017.